Patrick Mahomes' Father Arrested One Week Before Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs star's father was pulled over in Texas a week before the big game.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Saturday night in Texas. According to TMZ, the 53-year-old was pulled over and booked into Smith County Jail in Tyler.

According to the outlet, this is the third time Mahomes Sr. has been charged with DWI. He was previously arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty, spending 40 days in jail afterward. He was also charged with possession of an open container in 2014, only paying a fine at the time.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested For DWI | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/FOjugUtPD1 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2024

The arrest comes a week before his son will take the field in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco Giants. The elder Mahomes has been with his son as he made his way through the playoffs, celebrating the team's chance to become the first back-to-back champion since the Patriots in 2004.

It is only the latest bit of drama Mahomes Sr. has stirred up ahead of the big game. He already drew the ire of Taylor Swift fans after joking he wouldn't sit next to her at the AFC Championship game in Baltimore. Sadly, now he may seriously miss the chance to do the same with the Super Bowl.

(Photo: David Eulitt / Getty Images)

