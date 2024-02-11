If You Stream Super Bowl 2024 on Paramount+, Can You See All the Commercials?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ad agencies pull out the stop for Super Bowl commercials, the 2024 big game won't be any different. In addition to airing via over-the-air TV and cable, Super Bowl LVIII will stream live on Paramount+ today at 6:30 p.m. ET, as well. Those familiar with live events on streaming will know that some services have to block out some of the commercials on their feeds (usually with a generic graphic). However, Paramount+ will show all the same commercials as the TV broadcast. For many fans, this will help draw in their friends and family to watch with them.

The 2024 Super Bowl coverage has already began. The whole production is being broadcast on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. As noted, fans will have the same experience either way when it comes to the eye-catching ads. Over-the-top Super Bowl commercials are a time-honored tradition, making this one of the only times fans will be looking for the ads rather than looking for a way to skip them. You can also use a streaming service with live TV to watch the game, in which case you'll see the same ads as the cable broadcast.

This year, four live TV streaming services will have the Super Bowl – Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Philo and YouTube TV. Keep in mind that the standard version of these services won't stream the Super Bowl automatically – the standard $7.99 per month version of Hulu won't have it, for example, but Hulu + Live TV for $76.99 per month will.

For those spending money just to watch this game, that makes Paramount+ the cheapest option. You can sign up for the "Essential" plan for $5.99 per month and cancel any time. However, rest assured that if you shell out for the ad-free tier for $11.99, you will still get to see the Super Bowl ads. This broadcast is exempt from the ad-free stipulation.

As always, brands have paid millions of dollars for ad space during this yearly feeding frenzy. Some of the big ones this time around include a State Farm insurance ad starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, an Oreo ad starring Kris Jenner, a Doritos ad starring Jenna Ortega and a Bud Light ad starring Post Malone. Some of them have previews out already but it's hard to say which one will rise to the top when the big day actually comes.

Super Bowl LVIII pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. You can watch the game live on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+.