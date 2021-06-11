Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Reveal Baby Daughter's Face in New Photo

✖

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcomed their daughter Sterling into the world on February 20. And on Friday, the couple revealed new photos of the family by showing off Sterling's face for the first time. Mahomes and Matthews both posted photos on Instagram, and Sterling is seen wearing a black-and-white Adidas tracksuit.

"Hi, my name is Sterling," Matthews wrote in the Instagram post. Mahomes, wrote "Hello world" in a separate post. For the last few months, Mahomes and Matthews have shared photos of Sterling, but her face is never revealed. Shortly after Sterling was born, Matthews opened up about posting photos of her daughter on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" Matthews wrote at the time. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

The birth of Sterling is the highlight for the couple who have seen a lot of success over the last year and a half. Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls and winning one of them. Before the start of the 2020 season, Mahomes and Matthews got engaged, and Matthews announced she was pregnant later in the month.

While Mahones continues to be a new dad, he is also getting prepared for the 2021 season. During the playoffs last year, Mahomes was dealing with an injured toe, leading to him having surgery after the Chiefs losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played last week or two weeks ago when I played well on it," Mahomes told reporters after the Super Bowl loss. "It's something you battle through. You're playing football, you have to battle through injures and so we'll look at it tomorrow and make a final decision of if we're going to have to have surgery or not." Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. In his first three seasons as a starter, Mahomes has won the MVP award, Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl while playing in three AFC Championship games.