Patrick Mahomes Shares Update on Injured Foot

✖

Patrick Mahomes just gave an update on his foot/toe injury. On Sunday, former NFL punter and talk show Pat McAfee sent a message to Mahomes and his family wishing them a happy Easter. McAfee also asked Mahomes if his "foot/ankle alright" since he's in a walking boot.

Mahomes replied that his foot is "all good." This could mean that Mahomes could be ready to go when the team has their training camp in the summer. Mahomes had surgery on his toe after the Super Bowl in February. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a turf toe injury when the team was playing against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs. He returned to action the following week for the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won the game but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Lolol yeah all good 👍 https://t.co/cOq4APKWHY — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played last week or two weeks ago when I played well on it," Mahomes told reporters after the Super Bowl loss. "It's something you battle through. You're playing football, you have to battle through injures and so we'll look at it tomorrow and make a final decision of if we're going to have to have surgery or not." Mahomes and the Chiefs were favored to win the game and are favored to win the whole thing in 2021.

"Obviously, I didn't play the way I wanted to play, but what else can you say?" Mahomes said. "I feel like the guys did that. They were the better team today; they beat us pretty good. The worst I think I've been beaten in a long time, but I'm proud of the guys and how they fought to the very end of the game."

Mahomes is having a very strong start to his NFL career. After being drafted by the Chiefs in the first round in 2017, Mahomes has emerged as arguably the best player in the NFL. He won the MVP award in 2018 after leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship. He then helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2019 and was named Super Bowl MVP.