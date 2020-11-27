Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews: All the Best Photos of the Couple

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are becoming the cutest couple in sports. Before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback asked Matthews to marry him. And just a few weeks later, Mahomes and Matthews announced they are expecting their first child together.

"No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive in October when he was asked if he wanted a boy or a girl. He was also asked how what this year has taught him on a personnel level. "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," the Super Bowl MVP added.

"I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world." Mahomes has had a strong 2020 as he's set to get married and have a baby, he won the Super Bowl earlier this year and the Chiefs currently on pace to win another title. Here's a look at Mahomes and Matthews' best photos together.