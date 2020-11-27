Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews: All the Best Photos of the Couple
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are becoming the cutest couple in sports. Before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback asked Matthews to marry him. And just a few weeks later, Mahomes and Matthews announced they are expecting their first child together.
"No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive in October when he was asked if he wanted a boy or a girl. He was also asked how what this year has taught him on a personnel level. "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," the Super Bowl MVP added.
"I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world." Mahomes has had a strong 2020 as he's set to get married and have a baby, he won the Super Bowl earlier this year and the Chiefs currently on pace to win another title. Here's a look at Mahomes and Matthews' best photos together.
Baby Reveal
In October, it was revealed that Matthews is having a baby girl, which means the Mahomes family will be a family of five very soon. As it was seen in the photos, the two dogs help reveal the sex of the baby.prevnext
Engagement Photos
The couple is really happy about getting married in the near future. Matthews wrote: "Sure going to soak up being your fiancé just a little while longer, while we bring a beautiful life into this world."prevnext
Throwback
Matthews posted a series of photos looking back at her relationship with Mahomes.
"8 years ago, you played safety & I was a cheerleader in a small town called Whitehouse, TX...oh how times have changed! Love you," Matthews wrote.
Super Bowl
Mahomes had a great time celebrating the Super Bowl win with Matthews. In his third NFL season, Mahomes has accomplished more than most players do in their entire career. And Matthews has been there every step of the way.prevnext
Wedding Season
Mahomes and Matthews went to their share of weddings recently. As for their wedding, a date is not set, but it's likely to be a big event as they have been together for eight years.prevnext
Good Morning America
Mahomes and Matthews are ready to be on Good Morning America. Odds are this won't be the last time the couple makes an appearance on the ABC morning show, especially when they get married and when the baby arrives.prevnext
Merry Christmas
Santa Claus has been really good to Mahomes and Matthews, and it will only get better when their family gets bigger with the baby. One Christmas present they would love to have is another Super Bowl title, and that could happen if the Chiefs continue to win.prev