Paige on Twitch: What to Know About Saraya Bevis' Gaming Career

✖

WWE performer Paige retired from in-ring competition and has largely remained away from the promotion after FOX Sports got rid of WWE Backstage. She has remained a consistent presence on social media while interacting with her fans. She also has a successful Twitch channel that she uses to stream video games.

Due to WWE rules, Paige's channel is actually under her real name, Saraya. She uses this channel to play different video games while providing entertainment. A popular title is Animal Crossing, but she also has played Among Us and some VR titles. Paige tried playing Mario Kart one day, but the power went out as she was preparing to play. Although she was able to eventually get back on Twitch and play with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saraya Bevis (@realpaigewwe)

Paige has found considerable success with her Twitch account and has generated an extra revenue stream. The exact amount is unknown, but she has roughly 170,000 subscribers. If they all pay for the base $4.99 subscription, she can earn an estimated $848,000 per month. There are also other tiers that cost $9.99 and $24.99, respectively.

Following the announcement that WWE performers could not be on outside platforms, several stars began suspending their Twitch accounts. Paige did not do so, however, and explained her reasoning. Although she did acknowledge that she could potentially have to delete her account at some point.

"There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away," Paige said, per ComicBook. "If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday f— crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision."

The performer also explained that she had "broken her neck" for the company and that she is tired. She also explained why Twitch is important to her. Specifically, she said that the streaming platform has helped "fill a void."

"We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore," she said. "I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is f—ed. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge f—ing void that I lost with wrestling. I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me."