Paige Lashes out at WWE for Banning Twitch Accounts: 'I Can't Deal With This Company Anymore'

WWE Superstars have started suspending their Twitch accounts due to the company's new policy, and Paige is not happy. During a recent stream, Paige learned that talented began putting their Twitch accounts on hold, which was a surprise because the thought was no big changes would be made in the foreseeable future. Paige then went off on WWE by stating she "can't take this company anymore."

On her stream, Paige said (via ComicBook.com): "There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday f— crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. She went on to say that she's "tired" and "broke her f—ing neck twice, twice for this company." She went on to explain why Twitch was important to her and the fans.

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore," she said. "I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is f—d. . My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge f—ing void that I lost with wrestling. I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me.”

WWE announced the decision in September and explained why the move was made "Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e., the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman," the statement read. "It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved." Talent such as AJ Styles, Mia Yim and Cesaro had to inform their communities that their Twitch accounts are coming to an end.