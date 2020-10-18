WWE's Paige Teases In-Ring Return Despite Past Neck Injuries

✖

WWE performer Paige has not taken part in a match since 2018 due to neck injuries. Now she is teasing a return to the wrestling ring. She posted an old photo on Instagram and then made comments about her ongoing recovery from medical procedures.

"Recycled pic. But.. Spent the last 2 years of my in ring career with this neck brace. 6 screws and 2 fusions later.. my neck feels wonderful. Can you let me in yet coach?" Paige wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The final question immediately sparked excitement among some wrestling fans as they began to anticipate her return to the ring.

"LET IT HAPPEN!" one fan commented on Instagram after seeing Paige's teaser. Several others continued to chime in and express support for the idea. Many proclaimed that they would like to see her return to the ring and face off with some of the biggest names in the promotion.

Paige's last time entering the ring was in April 2018. She originally retired from competition due to spinal stenosis. She retired following a match between Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose in New Orleans. "I want to thank WWE for letting me do this, and every single one of you for the past four years," Paige said in her retirement speech. "This, New Orleans, four years ago is where I debuted and won the Divas Championship and four years later New Orleans is where I want to retire. So I want to say thank you to every single one of you."

Paige has still been involved in WWE, just in a non-wrestling capacity. For example, she was a panelist on FS1's WWE Backstage program. While she hasn't taken part in any matches due to her injury, Paige has been interacting with the fans in a different arena. She has regularly spent her time on the video game streaming platform Twitch. She has a popular account with several followers, which she uses to chat with fans. Although Paige did recently draw attention with a surprising move.

A wrestling fan headed to Twitter after WWE reportedly banned performers from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. They said that Paige had deleted her account, but she said that this was not true. Paige posted a screenshot that showed her account is now under the name of "SarayaOfficial." The professional wrestler's real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis.