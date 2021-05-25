Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Revealing Interview

✖

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur watched the Aaron Rodgers interview on Monday night but didn't change anything in his mind about his quarterback's future with the team. LaFleur spoke to reporters on Tuesday after the Packers' OTA session and is confident Rodgers will be with the team this fall.

"Aaron definitely knows how we feel about him, how he's such an important part to our football team, such an important part to our organization," LaFleur said Tuesday as reported by ESPN. "We're just going to continue to try to work through this and hopefully can get him back in the building at some point." Rodgers was one of the 10 players who weren't in attendance for Packers OTAs on Tuesday. He also wasn't in attendance on Monday and hasn't shown up for any offseason workout sessions.

In his interview with Kenny Mayne, Rodgers explained the issues he has with the Packers, and it has nothing to do with quarterback Jordan Love. "With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers told Mayne. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

It has been reported that Rodgers is frustrated with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst who is responsible for drafting Love and not letting Rodgers know. But there are other moves that have rubbed Rodgers the wrong way including the team letting go of wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Jake Kumerow.

Rodgers also said in the interview that a "lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year." The Packers said they have no plans to trade Rodgers but if he doesn't show up for the team's mandatory minicamp in June and training camp in late July, the Packers might now have a choice but to field calls from teams to see what they can get for the three-time NFL MVP.