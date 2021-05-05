Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Mocked Packers General Manager in Group Texts

✖

Aaron Rodgers has some issues with the Green Bay Packers, and it looks like the biggest problem is the general manager. According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, Rodgers has mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in group text messages, referring him to Jerry Krause, the general manager of the Chicago Bulls. Krause was hated by Bulls superstar Michael Jordan due to the personnel moves the team made.

One move Rodgers didn't like was the Packers trading up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. However, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Packers were not targeting Love at first. Originally, the Packers were looking to get another wide receiver, specifically, Justin Jefferson, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 22 overall. Another wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, was targeted by the Packers but was taken by the San Francisco 49ers. This led to the Packers training up five spots in the draft to take their quarterback of the future.

When the news of Rodgers not wanting to return to the Packers surfaced last week, Gutekunst talked about the star quarterback's future. "We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Gutekunst said, after the first round of this year's draft. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."

Gutekunst also talked about what happened in last year's draft. "I certainly look back to last year's draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better," Gutekunst said. "There's no doubt about it. The draft's an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it's going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better."

With the Packers selecting Love in the first round this means, that he will likely be the starting quarterback for the packers in the next two years. However, that could change if Rodgers returns to the team this year and has another MVP-type season. If that happens, the Packers could trade Love and let Rodgers finish his career in Green Bay.