Packers Reportedly Working on Big Trade With Texans to Meet Aaron Rodgers' Request

✖

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers, and it looks like he will be reunited with one of his favorite former teammates. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers are working on a trade with the Houston Texans to bring wide receiver Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. Cobb played with Rodgers from 2011-2018.

After the 2018 season, Cobb signed with the Dallas Cowboys. And once his one-year deal with the Cowboys was up, Cobb signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans. When Rodgers heard that Cobb was leaving Green Bay, he went to Twitter to post an emotional message.

The #Packers indeed are working on a trade with the #Texans to bring WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. A reunion in the making with old friend Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/3EfcARaJ1B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

"I have to remind myself that some birds aren't meant to be caged...And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice," Rodgers wrote at the time, per CBS Sports. "Still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they're gone. I guess I just miss my friend."

Trading for Cobb is reportedly one of the agreements the Packers have in place with Rodgers in order to bring him back to Green Bay. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers was planning to not be with the Packers during training camp and hold out the 2021 season. Over the weekend, Rodgers and the Packers were able to work out an agreement where he would have more control over his future. He reported to training camp on Tuesday, but it's not clear if he will practice with the team on Wednesday.

"He is our leader, and we're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him," Packers president Mark Murphy said at the Packers shareholder's meeting at Lambeau Field on Monday. "Obviously, it's been a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization. But let's not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl champion. It's easy to forget that but he's a phenomenal talent. We're happy to have him."

Cobb had some strong seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. His best season was in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping the packers reach the NFC Championship game. In 2020 with the Texans, Cobb caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.