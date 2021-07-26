Aaron Rodgers Close to Agreeing on Reworked Contract With Green Bay Packers

✖

Aaron Rodgers is very close to returning to the Green Bay Packers. According to multiple reports, Rodgers is close to agreeing on a reworked contract with the Packers after not being with the team all offseason. Adam Schefter of ESPN said Rodgers and the Packers were able to agree on terms that are close to convincing Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp, which starts this week. Rodgers is currently in California but the deal should be finalized soon.

Some of the details of the reworked deal including his final year on his current contract (2023) will be voided with no franchise tag. The Packers will also review Rodgers' situation at the end of the year, and his contract will be adjusted with no loss of income, leading to more salary cap room for the Packers. Once the new agreement is finalized, Rodgers will report to training camp.

.@AdamSchefter with the latest on the Packers nearing an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season: pic.twitter.com/mOBxHO1aWR — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2021

Schefter said on ESPN's NFL Live that Rodgers was planning to skip training camp and sit out the 2021 season. In April, Schefter said Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he is not returning to the team due to his frustrations with the front office. Rodgers didn't take part in any of the team's workouts including the mandatory minicamp in June. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made his annual state-of-the-football-department address to Packers shareholders at Lambeau Field on Monday and said they hope to have the issue with Rodgers settled very soon.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason," Gutekunst said. per ESPN. "And we remain hopeful for a positive resolution." Packers president Mark Murphy also spoke at the event and said they are committed to Rodgers beyond 2021.

"He is our leader, and we're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him," Murphy said. "Obviously, it's been a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization. But let's not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl champion. It's easy to forget that but he's a phenomenal talent. We're happy to have him." Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 when he was drafted by the team in the first round. Since becoming the starter in 2008, Rodgers has led the Packers to a Super Bowl win and has also won three MVP awards.