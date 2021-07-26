Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Playing for Green Bay Packers

✖

Aaron Rodgers has made the final call on whether he'll play for the Green Bay Packers this upcoming season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers has told people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers in 2021. Rapoport also said that there are "many factors in play" but it does look like the star quarterback will return to the Packers for at least one more year.

This likely means Rodgers will be with the team when they report to training camp on Tuesday. Back in April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers told people in the organization that he was not coming back to the Packers. He didn't participate in any of the offseason workouts and said very little when asked about whether he was going to play for the Packers this season.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Rodgers did talk about his situation on SportsCenter in May and revealed why he's frustrated. "I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization," Rodgers said to Kenny Mayne. "History is important, legacy of so many people who've come before you. But the people, that's the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It's built by the people."

Last year, the Packers traded up in the first round in the draft to select quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers stated he has nothing against Love, but the draft pick caught everyone off-guard. "With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers told Mayne. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers won the third MVP award of his career in February after leading the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. Rodgers has led the Packers to a Super Bowl win, which came in 2010. The Packers have yet to get back to the big game but have a chance in 2021 now that Rodgers will reportedly be with the team.