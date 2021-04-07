Ozzy Osbourne Makes Rare Video Appearance at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Amid Health Issues

✖

Ozzy Osbourne made a rare video appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, amid health issues the rocker has been dealing with for some time. The beloved Prince of Darkness was an inductee at this year's event, capping off years of association with the company, including an appearance at the second WrestleMania in 1986. In a video message, Osbourne thanked the WWE and its fans for the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame," and quipped that he feels he doesn't "deserve it."

The Black Sabbath singer hasn't made too many public appearances lately, with his health possibly being a factor. In 2020, Osbourne had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic. In November, is his wife Sharon appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and revealed that he'd finally been able to resume his treatment. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," she said when asked about her husband's health. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit."

In addition to Osbourne, legendary actor William Shatner was another star to be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Star Trek actor previously turned up on WWE's Monday Night Raw back in 1995. "I want to thank you for this honor," Shatner said in his brief speech. "I was born in Montreal and out of Montreal came many of the great wrestlers that became popular in the United States. So I follow that Montreal tradition."

In addition to Osbourne and Shatner, the WWE inducted a number of iconic wrestling superstars, such as Kane, Nikki and Brie Bella, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, John Bradshaw Layfield, the British Bulldog, Molly Holly, Rob Van Dam, and Eric Bischoff. Former wrestling group The New World Order was also inducted. The team featured wrestling mega-stars Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

This year, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was not held in person, but rather everything was done virtually. It preceded the upcoming 2021 WrestleMania, which is being held in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. It will be the first WWE event to take place in front of live fans in over a year.