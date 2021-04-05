WWE Hall of Fame: Rock Legend Reportedly Inducted Into 2021 Class

✖

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is welcoming a new member. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will go in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall Fame when the induction ceremony airs on Peacock Tuesday night. He will join a group of celebrities that has William Shatner, Pete Rose, William Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Snoop Dogg.

Meltzer reports that Osbourne, 72, wasn't at the ceremony as it was taped last week. However, Osbourne did record a video message for the show. His induction was not too surprising considering he was featured in a commercial for the Hall of Fame that aired on SmackDown. Osbourne joins the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes which include Davey Boy Smith, JBL, Jushin Liger, The nWo, The Bella Twins, William Shatner, Warrior Award winner Titus O'Neil, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and The Great Khali.

Osbourne has a long history with WWE, dating back to WrestleMania 2. Along with Captain Lou Albano, Osborne managed The British Bulldogs during their match against Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine. He also appeared on episodes on Raw and SmackDown in the late 2000s. This news comes after Osbourne's wife Sharon exited The Talk after 11 years. Sharon took heat for defending Piers Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," a statement for CBS said. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

WWE fans can see Ozzy Osbourne when the Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. This is one of the big events leading up to WrestleMania 37, which will stream on the Peacock Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.