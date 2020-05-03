✖

This year was already difficult for the Osbourne family, as former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne went public with his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis and he was forced to postpone a tour to promote his new album. The "Crazy Train" singer was planning to head to Switzerland for Parkinson's treatments, but they had to postpone those due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the setback, his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, said he is still doing well.

"Unfortunately, you know, Switzerland closed all the borders. We'll get there, though," Sharon told Entertainment Tonight Canada this week. "Hopefully, we'll get there later on in the summer. So, fingers crossed, everything crossed. But he's doing good. He's in good spirits, he's doing good."

Sharon said the rest of the family is doing well during the coronavirus pandemic. "We're all doing great because everybody in the family is well and we cannot complain. I just can’t complain," The Talk co-host said. "You know cabin fever, yes. Getting a little edgy with each other, yes! I’d love to go walk around a shopping mall for an hour. But that'll happen."

Sharon has been keeping busy as she co-hosts The Talk from her home. She told ET Canada she enjoys working from home with her "pajama bottoms on and just a top." "That is very enjoyable!" she added.

Osbourne's son Jack also assured fans the 71-year-old rocker is doing well. He even jokingly said he would not let a disease started by bats kill him in an elaborate revenge plot for Osbourne biting a bat on stage in 1982. "Here's the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That's not how this is going, OK? This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back," Jack told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

"I'm doing great you know. Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible," Jack continued. "He's a little depressed because he can't do anything. And he's fallen victim to watching the news all day. I'm like, 'Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the you know, the broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV of news right now."

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease back in 2003, but did not go public with the diagnosis until January of this year. He also suffered a neck injury due to a quad bike accident in 2003, and aggravated the injury in 2019 when he fell in the middle of the night. In February, he was forced to postpone his tour so he could recover from his health problems and go to Switzerland for a Parkinson's treatment. The tour was part of his promotion for Ordinary Man, his first solo album in a decade.

"I had to pull out because I might only be able to do a couple of shows. I'll go out there when I'm ready and I'm not ready yet," Osbourne told The Sun in February. "The recovery has been so goddam slow. I've never been this laid up in my life and, believe me, I've done some stupid things. I've recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped over, and that's it."