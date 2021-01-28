Super Bowl 2021: Health Officials Warn Big Game Could Cause 'Super-Spreader' of COVID-19

✖

Super Bowl LV is one of the biggest events of the year, and fans will be able to stream the game online for free. But before fans start organizing Super Bowl parties, health officials have a warning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health officials in Los Angeles announced to not throw a Super Bowl party at home as it can cause major spreads of the virus.

"Don’t organize a party at home," L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer said, as reported by TMZ. "Don’t go to a Super Bowl party. It will be tragic if the Super Bowl becomes a super-spreader of coronavirus." With the COVID-19 vaccines slowly being distributed across the country, the positivity are starting to go down. However, Ferrer said people still need to be vigilant as COVID-19 is still a major issue across the world.

"Each of us needs to make very careful choices about what we do," Ferrer said. "Please don’t resume socializing with lots of people not in your household." She also added any type of gatherings should be "always outdoors, always keeping six feet of distance and always with no more than 15 people.” With the Super Bowl being the biggest game of the football season, there will be a number of Super Bowl parties worldwide. There will also be fans at the game as the NFL will allow 22,000 fans to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. 7,500 of those fans will be healthcare workers who will be honored during the game.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

When fans are at the Super Bowl, they will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. There were also be controlled entry at the gates, podded seating and touchless in-stadium experiences at restrooms, concessions and security checkpoints. Super Bowl LV will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.