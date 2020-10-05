NFL to Investigate Titans for COVID-19 Violations

✖

The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak, and the NFL is looking into why and how it happened. According to ESPN, the NFL and NFL Players Association are investigating whether the Titans violated the league's COVID-19 protocols. Over the weekend, the team had 18 members test positive, which led to the league postponing their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL and NFLPA officials arrived in Tennessee on Friday to find answers to the outbreak. It's very likely the league could punish the Titans if they find out they were not following protocol. One source told ESPN "This isn't a failure of the protocols; it is a failure to follow the protocols." The number of positive tests increased to 20 when two more members tested positive on Sunday. The Titans have turned over multiple videotapes of team activities to see if they can get an idea of where the outbreak began.

ESPN mentioned eight players this week and 10 overall this season have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley, wide receiver Cameron Batson, tight end Tommy Hudson and cornerback Greg Mabin. The team also announced that fullback Khari Blasingame will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The investigation is being centered around outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen as he was the first to contract the coronavirus. A source told ESPN that the spread likely started with the coaching staff.

The Titans had no new positives to report on Monday, which is a step in the right direction in terms of being able to open their facility and getting back to work. The team will have to report no new positives for a second consecutive day to consider reopening their facility and getting ready for their Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans were scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend. The game has been moved to Oct. 25, which was originally the Titans bye week. The Titans are the first NFL team to have a COVID-19 outbreak, but New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive on Saturday, which led to the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs being postponed until Monday.