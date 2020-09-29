Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings Close Team Facilities After Multiple Titans Players Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have closed their team facilities after three Titans players and five Titans personnel members tested positive for COVID, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Titans stopped their in-person workout on Tuesday after learning about the positive tests. The Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, did not have any positive tests, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives," the NFL said in a statement. "The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

The Titans also released a statement, saying they will work remotely out the "abundance of caution." They also said, "several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them." The Titans are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Vikings are also scheduled to play Sunday as they will face the Houston Texans. For the Titans, the plan is to do everything remotely. However, Dianna Russini of ESPN is reporting the Titans' facility won't be open until Saturday, one day before their game against the Steelers. The Vikings haven't announced when they will open back their facility despite not having any positive tests.

"Today, the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19," the Vikings said in a statement. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from the Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately."

This is the first time this season any team has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak. However, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, all eight of the positive tests from the Titans are asymptomatic. The only other team that has health with a COVID-19 situation during the regular season is the Atlanta Falcons when they place rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19/reserve list this past weekend.