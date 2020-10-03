Cam Newton Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Cam Newton has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN and NFL.com. The New England Patriots quarterback was set to lead the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but will now sit out. The initial info surfaced via tweets by reporters Adam Schefter (ESPN) and Ian Rapoport (NFL), with more details trickling in immediately afterward.

Both reporters add that the team has been conducting widespread testing as a result of Newton's diagnosis, but the case seems to be isolated. However, more positive results could come in the next few days. Field Yates added that Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham will start for the Patriots in Newton's place. The Patriots have not officially confirmed Newton having contracted the novel coronavirus, but they did release a statement claiming that an undisclosed player test positive.

This is isolated. So as of right now, it’s only Cam Newton. https://t.co/Gb4kdUKBFM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread, per source. https://t.co/0XyCkixjgv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

This is a developing story.