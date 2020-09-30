NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

The game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be played on Sunday. The NFL recently announced the matchup has been postponed due to members of the Titans organization testing positive for COVID-19. It led to the Titans closing down their team facility and it won't be open until Saturday at the earliest. It's possible the game will be played either Monday or Tuesday.

​"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said in a statement. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, it was reported, the Titans had eight new positives tests (three players and five personnel staff members). And according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, another Titans player learned that he tested positive for the coronavirus during Tuesday's round of testing. This past Sunday, the Titans played against the Minnesota Vikings. Due to the positive tests with the Titans, the Vikings closed down their facility but have no new positive tests.

"Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19," the Vikings said in a statement. "As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen."

If the game can't be played on Monday or Tuesday, it might be tough for both teams to settle on a make-up date. However, R.J. White of CBS Sports mentioned one move the NFL could make if needed. Since the Titans have a bye in Week 7 and the Steelers have a bye in Week 8. The Steelers are set to play the Ravens in Week 7, but the Ravens have a bye in Week 8. If the Titans and Steelers can't play within the next few days, the league could move the game to Week 7 and have the Steelers play the Ravens the following week.