NFL Draft: Jets Coach Adam Gase's Son Solved a Rubik's Cube Between Picks

The 2020 NFL Draft was held in a virtual environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which provided rare glimpses into the homes — or yachts — of head coaches and general managers. New York Jets coach Adam Gase drew considerable attention during his appearances on camera, but this was not due to having a fancy home. Viewers were just impressed that his son solved a Rubik's Cube in a matter of minutes.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer posted a screenshot on Friday that showed Gase and three children. The head coach was watching his laptop intently while one child looked over his shoulder. Another son, however, was concentrating on the Rubik's Cube. Minutes later, the completed puzzle was sitting on the couch next to him.

"it took 11 picks for Adam Gase's son to figure out a Rubik's Cube," Sherman wrote on Friday. Other Twitter users responded by proclaiming that they would not be able to solve a Rubik's Cube as adults. They were just impressed that the young kid had achieved the feat.

While many people were distracted with discussions about the easiest way to solve the puzzle, others were focused on something else. They wanted to know when Gase would "figure out" how to use running back Le'Veon Bell. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star signed with the Jets ahead of the 2019 season, but he posted the second-worst stat line of his career (789 yards, three touchdowns). The only year worse was 2015 in which he only appeared in six games but still posted 556 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rubik's Cube was not the only minute detail that Sherman noticed during the NFL Draft. He also pointed out that a piece of merchandise in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement kept moving. There was a bobblehead of former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka sitting next to Goodell's TV, but it would randomly face different directions or would disappear entirely between picks.

While many of the viewers simply believed that this was a Toy Story situation, others thought that Goodell was just having fun. They proclaimed that he was moving the bobblehead around in order to see if people were paying attention. Were they really watching the broadcast when he appeared on the screen or were they heading to the kitchen for a sandwich?

The answer was never provided by Goodell, but the discussions continued. The fans searched for other items that could have moved between picks. They wanted to know if the bobblehead was really being moved on purpose and if the joke extended to other items.