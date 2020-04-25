NFL Draft 2020: Jerry Jones Picks From $250 Million Yacht and Twitter Has a Field Day
The 2020 NFL Draft started on Thursday night and featured the 32 teams making selections on a virtual platform. This unprecedented change in the annual team-building event provided rare glimpses into the homes of top decision-makers, including Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys drew considerable attention due to the location of his selections, as well as the manner in which he conducted phone calls.
While many general managers drafted from the comfort of their living room or kitchen, Jones opted for a different location. The Cowboys' owner headed to his $250 million yacht with an entourage. As multiple videos showed, Jones was sitting on a massive leather couch, which elicited comparisons to a villain from a James Bond movie. Additionally, Jones didn't hold the phone when he was talking to draft picks. He had a rotating cast of companions that held his phone for him.
When the Twitter users saw Jones' "digs," they reacted in a number of ways. Several felt that he deserved to flaunt his yacht due to buying the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. Entering the 2020 season, America's Team is worth $5.5 billion.
Other viewers, however, didn't appreciate the sight of Jones' yacht. They thought this was a bad look for the Cowboys owner. Some even used this as justification for their continued dislike of the franchise.
Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones in a Bond Villain HQ pic.twitter.com/JCk2TWPTgq— Robert Littal (@BSO) April 24, 2020
What part of the solar system do you think Jerry Jones is drafting from? pic.twitter.com/GyYZaXWtfJ— Pissed MARA (@EmperorMara) April 24, 2020
How does Jerry Jones not own a cordless phone pic.twitter.com/pGxitJzfdO— Jenn (@baseballnchill) April 24, 2020
There’s something perfect about Jerry Jones watching the draft from his yacht while Bill Belichick runs the draft from the dining room of his house with his dog. pic.twitter.com/puQGmMA7H4— Alex Bridgeman (@aebridgeman) April 25, 2020
Mike McCarthy's draft room looks like a common family man. Jerry Jones looks like he's in a private Jet. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/k56R01d3R5— The Ole Dyck (@oledyck) April 24, 2020
So because of Coronavirus NFL General Managers & coaches where drafting players from their homes
Not cowboys owner/gm Jerry Jones
A light $250m yacht pic.twitter.com/qpZh9HSR83— #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) April 25, 2020
Does Jerry Jones live in an apple store? pic.twitter.com/7D1sSdLEGm— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones is watching the draft in Senator Palpatine's office #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/lhRmr8JdzD— Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 (@timwagner66) April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones drafting from his yacht can’t even be bothered to lift his arms to hold a phone pic.twitter.com/rXWWcRtyHe— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2020
Jerry Jones performs no physical labor. pic.twitter.com/AouEGgyyPJ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 25, 2020
Jerry Jones is a gangster. He does the pick from the bow of his yacht 😂 pic.twitter.com/zVwlEDNKPS— Emerald 🍀Dawn 🪐 🌍 🇺🇸 (@EmeraldGlobal1) April 24, 2020
Just to clear some things up: yes.
Jerry Jones is, indeed, drafting from a cruise ship. HIS cruise ship. This is that ship. #LilYachtisWorld pic.twitter.com/MFuQPojbnK— Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones rented out the worms’ apartment from Men in Black for the draft pic.twitter.com/t54YlEDjI2— Sam (@SButtz) April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones drafting from the command center in Dr Evil’s secret lair pic.twitter.com/hH57tirYtv— joebuckshead (@joebuckshead) April 24, 2020