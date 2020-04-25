NFL Draft 2020: Jerry Jones Picks From $250 Million Yacht and Twitter Has a Field Day

The 2020 NFL Draft started on Thursday night and featured the 32 teams making selections on a virtual platform. This unprecedented change in the annual team-building event provided rare glimpses into the homes of top decision-makers, including Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys drew considerable attention due to the location of his selections, as well as the manner in which he conducted phone calls.

While many general managers drafted from the comfort of their living room or kitchen, Jones opted for a different location. The Cowboys' owner headed to his $250 million yacht with an entourage. As multiple videos showed, Jones was sitting on a massive leather couch, which elicited comparisons to a villain from a James Bond movie. Additionally, Jones didn't hold the phone when he was talking to draft picks. He had a rotating cast of companions that held his phone for him.

When the Twitter users saw Jones' "digs," they reacted in a number of ways. Several felt that he deserved to flaunt his yacht due to buying the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. Entering the 2020 season, America's Team is worth $5.5 billion.

Other viewers, however, didn't appreciate the sight of Jones' yacht. They thought this was a bad look for the Cowboys owner. Some even used this as justification for their continued dislike of the franchise.