NFL Draft: Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals Coach, Has Viewers Sounding off on His Living Room Setup

With the 2020 NFL Draft taking place in a virtual setting, viewers around the world were provided with sneak peeks into the homes of top coaches and general managers. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "flexed" by selecting players from the comfort of his $250 million yacht while New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spent time in his kitchen with his dog. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also drew considerable attention for his setup and created questions about his secret life.

Photos surfaced on Twitter Thursday and Friday that showed Kingsbury lounging in front of his draft setup. He was staring at a laptop screen and a massive television while wearing what appeared to be expensive loafers. The background of the photo revealed floor-to-ceiling windows, a fancy fire pit and a covered barbecue area. The pool provided impressive views of the surrounding mountains.

Considering that Kingsbury is only entering his second season as a head coach in the NFL, many fans were surprised that he had such an impressive setup. This was a palatial home, so how did he afford it? The exact contract details are unknown, but some fans were quick to point out that homes are less expensive in Arizona. Others simply made jokes about Kingsbury running a cartel.