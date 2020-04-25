NFL Draft: Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals Coach, Has Viewers Sounding off on His Living Room Setup
With the 2020 NFL Draft taking place in a virtual setting, viewers around the world were provided with sneak peeks into the homes of top coaches and general managers. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "flexed" by selecting players from the comfort of his $250 million yacht while New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spent time in his kitchen with his dog. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also drew considerable attention for his setup and created questions about his secret life.
Photos surfaced on Twitter Thursday and Friday that showed Kingsbury lounging in front of his draft setup. He was staring at a laptop screen and a massive television while wearing what appeared to be expensive loafers. The background of the photo revealed floor-to-ceiling windows, a fancy fire pit and a covered barbecue area. The pool provided impressive views of the surrounding mountains.
Considering that Kingsbury is only entering his second season as a head coach in the NFL, many fans were surprised that he had such an impressive setup. This was a palatial home, so how did he afford it? The exact contract details are unknown, but some fans were quick to point out that homes are less expensive in Arizona. Others simply made jokes about Kingsbury running a cartel.
Kliff Kingsbury looks like a mafia boss/drug cartel and Mike Vrabel is the FBI agent trying to take him down. #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/zF4R69WlSB— Coach Vic (@CoachVic21) April 24, 2020
Are you an Andy Reid or a Kliff Kingsbury? pic.twitter.com/3nKkUDlDGk— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 24, 2020
I would tell them to quickly cut them cameras off in my house once I see what Kliff Kingsbury is working with pic.twitter.com/4rZGwv8IRM— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 24, 2020
Kliff Kingsbury
PIMP HOUSE FLEX
Jerry Jones
250M YACHT FLEX
Bill Belichik— Dave (@DaveNanni) April 24, 2020
“THREE’S COMPANY” KITCHEN FLEX pic.twitter.com/V8xAiW4WgC
my wife just saw Kliff Kingsbury's war room and asked, "is he married?"
let's just say draft night is not off to a good start in the Huff home pic.twitter.com/HnO8pIOMiB— Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) April 24, 2020
Getting kicked out of Lubbock, Texas was the best thing that's ever happened to Kliff Kingsbury. https://t.co/5HOMlSDscQ— Robert Mays (@robertmays) April 24, 2020
The biggest surprise of the draft is that Kliff Kingsbury somehow doesn't have a Peloton in his living room.— Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) April 24, 2020
Kliff Kingsbury looks like he’s about to learn his shipment of ceramics stuffed with cocaine has been seized by a double crosser in his own inner circle pic.twitter.com/5Pu9UGgnX6— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) April 25, 2020
Kliff Kingsbury’s entire life can be summed up as “the guy she told you not to worry about” pic.twitter.com/VhVRSDEhJu— Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) April 24, 2020
I love football, I love the draft, I love studying teambuilding, but by far the most exciting part of this draft is when there's a new camera angle of Kliff KIngsbury's house.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 25, 2020
My takeaway: In league full of billionaires and millionaires, Kliff Kingsbury made everyone look broke.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 24, 2020
HOLY CRAP!!! Kliff Kingsbury not only looks like Ryan Gosling, he has nearly the same damn house he had in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/toxvRXtdmV— T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) April 24, 2020
I need a 30 For 30 on Kliff Kingsbury’s backyard. pic.twitter.com/SSUfXVWDi6— Danny Hazel (@Gvich) April 24, 2020
My man Kliff Kingsbury starting a fire in 93 degrees just to keep flexing #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tHeH76hQ1P— Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) April 25, 2020
I mentioned to Sean McVay that his patio gave Kliff Kingsbury’s a run.
McVay: “Kliff had that thing setup like it was a movie for himself. I was killing him about that last night, like he was trying to film a movie about it. I said, ‘You were trying pretty hard there, bro.’” pic.twitter.com/lTqJ23xVR5— LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 25, 2020