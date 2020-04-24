NFL Draft 2020: Watch Roger Goodell Do 'Toosie Slide' Dance With Jerry Jeudy

✖

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell loves announcing the first-round picks of the NFL Draft because he gets to meet the players in person when they go on stage. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's draft is being done virtually, which means players won't be able to bear hug the commissioner. However, Goodell did the next best thing with Jerry Jeudy, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos No. 15 overall. Jeudy, a wide receiver who played at Alabama, asked Goodell to be on TikTok and do the "Toosie Slide" dance with him. Goodell agreed, and the video has gone viral.

This was one of the few ways Goodell interacted with the players and fans. Some of the players got to hug Goodell virtually, while the fans booed him just like they would do when the draft was held in different cities. Jeudy was happy Goodell announce his name because he was the second receiver taken in the draft. But if you were to ask him, he believes no other wide receiver is better.

"I feel like I'm the best wide receiver because I've got the ability to separate," Jeudy said Thursday after the Broncos selected him, per the team's official website. "… You need to find a way to get open and I feel like that's what I can do. … I feel like if I'm getting open and creating 5, 6 yards of separation every time, that means more yards and yards after catch. I feel like once I've created that separation, I get 10, 12 more yards. It's just good to be able to be one of the top route-runners."

As for Goodell, he's happy the draft was able to run smoothly. "Absolutely, without question, 100 percent," he said to Judy Batista of NFL.com. "The technology worked, so it shouldn't be an issue, knock on wood. You never know with things. I think the mock drafts and all the work, and the clubs put a tremendous amount of work into it, too. There were elements we'll look back at it, this may change the way we do it."

Some of the other highlights of the draft were the Cincinnati Bengals taking Heisman winner Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovialoa going No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins. The biggest surprise was the Green Bay Packers taking Utah State quarterback Jordan Love to be Aaron Rodgers' successor.