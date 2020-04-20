Bud Light Calls for NFL Fans to Boo Roger Goodell During Virtual Draft as Part of Fundraising Efforts

✖

The 2020 NFL Draft will start on Thursday night, marking the first time that the team-building event has been held virtually. Fans will not be in attendance in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nor will the teams. When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces that the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock, he will do so without the traditional boos from the crowd. However, Bud Light is trying to recreate the noise.

The popular drink manufacturer posted a compilation video on Twitter Monday afternoon that showed Goodell getting booed during various NFL Drafts. This has been viewed as an important tradition over the years, to the point that Goodell has actually embraced the boos, but it is in danger due to the commissioner announcing picks from his basement. In order to amend this lack of noise, Bud Light is calling for fans to record themselves booing and post the evidence on social media. Doing so will help them recreate the noise while also raising money for charity.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

As the tweet explained, each properly tagged post featuring boos will raise money for the NFL's Draft-a-Thon that will be taking place during the draft. This massive fundraising campaign will aim to directly support organizations fighting the coronavirus pandemic and will be hosted by NFL Network's Rich Eisen. He will be joined by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, as well as a rotating group of guests that also includes Kevin Hart and Ninja.

The NFL Draft-a-Thon will be live streamed on NFL social and digital platforms on April 23-25. It will also be included as part of the coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The funds raised by the fundraising campaign will be donated to the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, the Salvation Army, United Way, and the CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign.

Goodell was asked by Peter King about replicating the boos on opening night, and he simply responded by saying that fans will have to tune in and watch. "But I will say this: It's a big part of the draft. I personally love the engagement with our fans," Goodell continued. "That [booing] is included. For us, we had to think through, 'How are we going to bring the fans into the event? How are we going to allow the boo to be a part of the event as it has been in the past?'"

The NFL Draft will take place April 23-25. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the first player selected, ultimately landing with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ohio State defender Chase Young will also be in contention for this top spot. The order of the picks is less important to the Bud Light social media team, however. They just want to hear those boos when Goodell starts the clock.