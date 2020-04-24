NFL Draft 2020 Rounds 2-3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

NFL Draft is underway as the first round took place on Thursday evening. There was some concern about connection issues due to the draft being all virtual. But the first night of the draft went smoothly, and NFL fans are getting ready for the second night, which teams will make their second and third-round picks. Round 2 and Round 3 of the NFL Draft will take place Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio. Live coverage of the draft can also be streamed on CBS Sports HQ.

Fans could be looking for more action on Friday night since the first round provided a little drama. However, the biggest surprise came late in the first round when the Green Bay Packers traded up to get Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Social media was on fire after the move because the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst knows the move is surprising, but he's looking for love to be the quarterback once Rodgers is gone.

"Aaron's been around a long time and knows what we're playing for right now," Gutekunst said on a media conference call Thursday night, per the team's official website. "We have the best quarterback in the National Football League and we plan to have him for a while competing for championships. I think he'll be a pro's pro. He's playing for legacy-type things, historic-type stuff. I know he's very, very motivated."

The least surprising move from Thursday night was the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Joe Burrow No. 1 overall. He had a historic season for the LSU Tigers last season, leading the team to the national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. Bengals fans hope Burrow can be the savior as the team has not won a playoff game since 1991.

"I think going into the season and thinking our goal is to win a playoff game this year — I don't think that's the case," Burrow said to reporters when asked about the Bengals' past struggles. "I don't think that's the right way to go about it. I think you go into the season, we're going to work really, really hard and focus on one play and one week at a time, and we're going to win a lot of football games that way. I think if you go in thinking, 'Oh this is the year we're going to the playoffs, this is the year we're going to win a playoff game,' it gets too daunting. It sounds corny, but you've just got to focus on every single step of the process."