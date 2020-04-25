NFL Draft 2020: Bill Belichick's War Room Sparks Interesting Reactions

The 2020 NFL Draft was held in a completely virtual setting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This meant that all general managers and coaches were tasked with making player selections from the comfort of their homes instead of the team facilities. Viewers were able to get unprecedented glimpses into the lives of top decision-makers.

While Kliff Kingsbury showed off an Arizona mansion and Jerry Jones put his yacht on display, Bill Belichick opted for a more pedestrian war room. The New England Patriots coach was simply set up in what appeared to be the dining room of his home. This surprised many considering that he is considered to be the most successful coach in NFL history. The expectation was that Belichick would have Lombardi Trophies and other tributes to his success on full display, just like Denver Broncos GM John Elway.

When Belichick's dining room appeared on the ESPN broadcast, the fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Some were very disappointed by the lack of NFL decorations or expensive tables while others thought it was just the latest example of Belichick proving why he's the greatest of all time. They felt that he didn't need a big mansion or TV to show off his success.