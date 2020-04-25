NFL Draft 2020: Bill Belichick's War Room Sparks Interesting Reactions
The 2020 NFL Draft was held in a completely virtual setting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This meant that all general managers and coaches were tasked with making player selections from the comfort of their homes instead of the team facilities. Viewers were able to get unprecedented glimpses into the lives of top decision-makers.
While Kliff Kingsbury showed off an Arizona mansion and Jerry Jones put his yacht on display, Bill Belichick opted for a more pedestrian war room. The New England Patriots coach was simply set up in what appeared to be the dining room of his home. This surprised many considering that he is considered to be the most successful coach in NFL history. The expectation was that Belichick would have Lombardi Trophies and other tributes to his success on full display, just like Denver Broncos GM John Elway.
When Belichick's dining room appeared on the ESPN broadcast, the fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Some were very disappointed by the lack of NFL decorations or expensive tables while others thought it was just the latest example of Belichick proving why he's the greatest of all time. They felt that he didn't need a big mansion or TV to show off his success.
Bill Belichick’s draft room is EXACTLY what I thought Bill Belichick’s draft room would be pic.twitter.com/mVERCYooC8— Joe (@NewsProJoe) April 24, 2020
Here we go and this is totally a Bill Belichick move. He picks a division 2 player and he has a canine sitting the the chair when they show his draft room. Who let the dogs out???? Welcome to the @Patriots Kyle Dugger. pic.twitter.com/DAfaHk8rDS— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) April 24, 2020
Bill Belichick’s draft room has less stuff than me during my fantasy football draft pic.twitter.com/s8vieXkkyh— One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) April 24, 2020
Bill Belichick’s draft room consists of an old radio playing a random offensive lineman’s game broadcasts, a legal pad of paper, and one single pencil and you cant convince me otherwise— Pat (@PatBrown954) April 23, 2020
It is very comforting to know in these times that Bill Belichick's draft war room is the same as my NYC home office. Sitting at the kitchen table, close to the coffee.#HomeOffice #Belichick #GOAT #GiantsPride #StayHome #StayAtHome @NFL @nflcommish @Giants #NFLDraft— Hirsute Curmudgeon (@murthanyc) April 25, 2020
I love Bill Belichick’s kitchen room table more then the Eagles draft picks tonight.— Brock Millenial (@brock_millenial) April 25, 2020
There’s something perfect about Jerry Jones watching the draft from his yacht while Bill Belichick runs the draft from the dining room of his house with his dog. pic.twitter.com/puQGmMA7H4— Alex Bridgeman (@aebridgeman) April 25, 2020
Following on from the absolute carnage in Mike Vrabel's draft room and Kliff Kingsbury's outrageous home on day one, we now have a solitary dog (who apparently is "Bill Belichick, Head Coach") holding the fort in the New England Patriots war room. I love the #NFLDraft https://t.co/oQI3KZrnzA— Jonathon Moar (@JonathonMoar) April 25, 2020
If Bill Belichick had an elaborate and high tech draft room I would be worried, but the fact that he is drafting from his kitchen table with Nike keeping his seat warm is the most Belichickian thing since the last Super Bowl... it’s also my new zoom background pic.twitter.com/M1EENr3DCw— Jenna Butland (@TWAtoJenna) April 25, 2020
Appreciate Bill Belichick's minimalist and real draft room. With great drafting comes great simplicity.— SN's Vinnie Iyer (@vinnieiyer) April 25, 2020
I feel like bill belichick is just messing with other teams minds by showing his “draft room” on video and actually has a computer lab full of nerds in the room next door. #NFLDraft— Aaron Dressnandt (@AaronDrez) April 25, 2020
Bill Belichick's draft war room is just so him. If he had a swanky man cave, I think we'd all be a little thrown.— Producer Allie (@ProducerAllieCD) April 24, 2020
Bill Belichick’s draft room setup got me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Clifford Tarte 🇭🇹 (@LucaBrasi718) April 24, 2020
Bill Belichick's draft room reminds me of the Kirk Cameron's sad birthday party meme.#NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/8GrOl7f9up— Saltine-American (@BazarComedy) April 24, 2020
Everybody playing checkers..Bill is the only one playing chess RT @jeffphowe: Bill Belichick’s draft room, via ABC pic.twitter.com/ajBtXXIa87— martin rosales (@mrjackncoke) April 24, 2020