NFL Coach ‘Pushing Hard’ for Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to Report

Now that the 2021 NFL season is over, one team is ready to go after Aaron Rodgers. According to Brendan Sugrue of USA Today, new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has “told members of the team he is pushing hard” to trade for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Other experts believe the Broncos will add Rodgers since Hackett was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator for three years, per Sports Illustrated.

Rodgers had another strong season with the Packers and was named NFL MVP as a result of it. While attending the NFL Honors ceremony last year, Rodgers was asked about his future. “I’ve got some decisions to make for sure,” Rodgers told NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, via Pro Football Talk. “Yesterday was like the first day that kind of felt like the offseason. . . . I’m gonna enjoy the next couple weeks. And, you know, I’ve had good conversations with Green Bay and I’ll, you know, do some contemplating and then make a decision here pretty quick.”

In 2021, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Packers to a 13-4 record, the best in the NFC. The Packers looked poised to reach the Super Bowl but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said after the game. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.”

Rodgers, a four-time MVP winner would give the Broncos a much-needed boost. It would be similar to what the team did in 2012 when they added Peyton Manning to the roster. In Manning’s four seasons with the Broncos, he led the team to two Super Bowl appearances while winning one of them. The Super Bowl win in 2015 is the last time the Broncos reached the playoffs.