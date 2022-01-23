Aaron Rodgers Opens up About His Future With Packers Following Playoff Loss

Aaron Rodgers will miss out on the Super Bowl again as the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday night. And while he’s still under contract with the Packers, Rodgers may have played in his final game with the team. After the loss, Rodgers spoke to reporters about his future with the Packers.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.” Rodgers, 38 also stated that he does decide to continue playing, “I don’t want want to be part of a rebuild.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 2021 season ends on a sour note for Rodgers who came close to not playing this season. In the summer, it was reported that Rodgers was planning to not play for the Packers as he was frustrated with the organization. After missing all the offseason workouts, Rodgers reported to training camp and spoke on the frustrations with the team.

“I think it was a lot of things that transpired,” Rodgers said in July. “This wasn’t a draft-day thing. Started the conversation in February after the season ended, and I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations that directly affected my job. Also, I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past in my opinion, about some of the outgoing veterans were treated and just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundations, our locker room.”

Rodgers’ first and only Super Bowl appearance was during the 2010 season. Since then, Rodgers has played in four NFC Championships games and lost all four. He has also lost to the 49ers four times in the playoffs including last night.