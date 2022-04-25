NASCAR's Ryan Blaney Explains Why He's 'Hyped' for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Exclusive)

✖

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney is ready for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take over this summer. On May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theatres and will be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, set for release July 8. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Blaney explained why he can't wait to see both movies, specifically Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I saw the first teaser trailer for Thor," Blaney exclusively told PopCulture. "It was a couple of days ago, and it didn't show us much. But it did a good job of teasing you a little bit. But man, Dr. Strange, it's just going to be weird. I know it's going to be one of those where it's going to be just weird and trippy, and I can't wait for that because I love those kinds of movies, so I can't wait for that. But then Thor, I think it's going to be really good having, I think, Gorr the God Butcher is in it, so they teased that a little bit in the trailer. They didn't show him, but they teased it."

Blaney continued: "So I don't know, Multiverse of Madness just because all the trailers that have come out gets you hyped up because you're like, 'Oh my gosh, all these people are in it.' And what are the thoughts of that movie, will it open up maybe an X-Men Universe or Fantastic Four? I think it's going to be a lot of things that they can bring in new characters just because of what that movie is and the multiverse stuff. That is going to be cool, just finding out, oh my gosh, there's going to be so many other options of movies and characters. It's going to be cool."

Along with the Marvel films, Blaney is keeping up with the Marvel TV series that stream on Disney+, specifically Moon Knight. "I think it's really good," Blaney said. "Honestly, I didn't know much about Moon Knight before it came out. I don't really know if anybody did. You have to be a big, big comic fan. But I think it's a cool storyline, and I think we're learning a lot more. It's one of those shows on Disney they do a good job of progression of the character and showing you in, and all those things always open up into their movies or different shows. And they time it out so good to where, oh, it's just a coincidence. Moon Knight is coming out right before Multiverse of Madness. It'll be done, the season will be done right before that's coming out."

Blaney, who attended the Spider-Man: Now Way Home Premiere in December, has ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he voiced the role of Overdrive on the animated series, Spider-Man. Could we see him in a live-action version of the character down the road? "Maybe I can reprise my role," Blaney said. "But I don't know, I think there's so many options with that stuff now, and you never know. Maybe if I get asked, I'll have to jump on the opportunity. My filming schedule is strictly in the wintertime, which is unfortunate, but you never know. Maybe a live-action Overdrive is coming to Disney soon."