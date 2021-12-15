NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney Talks Attending ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere (Exclusive)

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney did something really big on Monday. The Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, premiered in Los Angeles and Blaney was one of the many notable stars invited to see the screening. Before Blaney attended the premiere, PopCulture.com caught up with him and he explained how he got an invitation.

“Yeah, I kind of put a tweet out there, I was at the Infinity War premiere and I went to one Star Wars premiere,” Blaney told PopCulture. “NASCAR, we have an office out here in LA, and they’ve got a real good relationship with some of the studios and stuff like that. So, they did me a big solid and got me in and I’m very, very thankful. I can’t wait, actually. We’ve still got a couple, two, three hours to kill here until it goes off.”

https://twitter.com/Blaney/status/1470799578362433539?s=20

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, and the two were at the premiere. It’s not clear if Blaney ran into Holland or Zendaya but we know what he would have done if it happened. “That’s a great question because I know there’s no way that’s going to happen, but we can fantasize, I guess,” Blaney said. “I don’t really know. I’d probably just be like, ‘I’m a big fan. How’s it going? Good job, big fan.’ I won’t take up too much of their time. They don’t want small chat with someone like me. So I would just be like, ‘Big fan, best of luck in your upcoming pictures.’ So yeah. I might ask for a photo, too.”

Due to the rumors surrounding the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is considered one of the most anticipated films of all time. Early reviews indicate the movie is a must-see, but Blaney had his predictions before watching the movie.

https://twitter.com/NASCAR/status/1470590769186713609?s=20

“Everyone’s got their theories and stuff like that,” Blaney revealed. “I try to stay away from the theories. You know, I feel like they always mess with you, studio’s always mess with you, kind of giving you false hope or whatever if you want to see a certain actor or actress in a movie. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I really hope that Andrew Garfield and Toby McGuire’s Spider-Men show up, they kind of team up. I kind of feel like they’re going to.”