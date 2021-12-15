NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney Wants to Play Spider-Man Villain in Marvel Universe (Exclusive)

Ryan Blaney is ready to make a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 27-year-old NASCAR driver has appeared in several TV shows over the years, including the DisneyXD animated series Spider-Man where he voiced the role of Overdrive. And with could we see Blaney make the jump to MCU soon? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Blaney who revealed he would love to be Overdrive in the MCU.

“I would, yeah. I wouldn’t mind it,” Blaney told PopCulture. “Gosh, that was a long time ago, I’ve forgotten all about that. Yeah, I did the little voice of Overdrive and that was a good while ago. But yeah, I’d like to make a comeback. I might be a little bit older, but that’s good, Overdrive could have aged a little bit and I got a little grayer hair and, I think, that’d be good. Yeah. Heck yeah. Sign me up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blaney voiced the role in the first season of Spider-Man in 2017. The show had its share of Marvel characters and lasted for three seasons on DisneyXD. Overdrive, who also goes by James Beverley, made his debut in the comics in 2007 and has yet to make his movie debut. With the Spider-Man franchise not ending with the third movie, there’s hope for Blaney to get his wish.

But when it comes to his favorite Marvel character, Blaney loves the one that got the MCU started. “There’s so many great characters and I feel like, with all these new shows and movies coming out, you’re getting more development of the characters, so you might like a new one,” Blaney said. “Gosh, I don’t know. I mean, obviously, Robert Downy Jr. being Iron Man, that’s like a perfect fit. And you know, Ironman really started it all back in 08. So, I don’t know. I’d probably say him as Ironman. I hate that he ended up not living past Endgame because I really enjoyed his character. But I’d say he’s probably my favorite. I have to find a new one now.”

Blaney attended the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. The film will be released nationwide on Thursday night.