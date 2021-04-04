NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Launches Amazon Storefront

✖

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace landed a sponsorship with Columbia Sportswear in August 2020, which he used to highlight his love of outdoor activities. Now he is providing racing fans with the opportunity to check out his specialized gear. Wallace just partnered with Amazon to launch a special storefront.

The store, which launched on April 1 as part of Amazon's Spring Outdoor Event, features items curated by the NASCAR driver. There is an emphasis on products for camping, fishing, hiking, and trail running. The list of products includes portable grills, shoes, headphones, and tents among other things. They also highlight his sponsors, a list that includes Dr. Pepper and Beats By Dre.

I've teamed up with @amazon to share some of my favorite outdoor gear for this spring. Check out https://t.co/jQTDALAU2W to gear up for the outdoors! #Ad #FoundItOnAmazon pic.twitter.com/ITkwbiwmdp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 1, 2021

"I think over the years of picking up the hobby of photography, I learned like, I need this hobby to help with all the stress and pressure from my normal day job," Wallace said in a statement. "There is so much patience, and I guess patience is the right word to put it. With photography, it takes forever.

"I like doing time-lapse, it takes hours, it could take days," Wallace continued. "And in racing, it’s so, you know, you’re fighting for a tenth of a second.. and I got that shutter speed on my camera, but the way I operate with photography is not that fast, so it’s a good balancing act."

The 27-year-old Wallace is someone that spends a considerable amount of time outside. He hikes, golfs, fishes, and mountain bikes. He also has an Instagram account dedicated to his outdoor photography. These activities fit with his Columbia sponsorship, as well as previous paint schemes that resemble fish.

Wallace is currently in his first season with 23XI Racing after starting his Cup Series career with Richard Petty Motorsports. He is driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry for a team led by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and veteran driver Denny Hamlin. There are major expectations for Wallace, especially after Jordan said that the driver could win "at least a couple of races" by the end of the 2021 season.

Wallace hasn't secured a win or a top-10 finish just yet. He was within reach of a solid finish at the season-opening Daytona 500, but a massive wreck resulted in him and several drivers seeing their race come to an end earlier than expected. Wallace has finished every other race while dealing with some mechanical issues, posting season-best back-to-back 16th-place finishes at Phoenix and Atlanta.