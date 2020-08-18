Bubba Wallace to Drive 'Fastest Fish' in NASCAR During Doubleheader Weekend

✖

Sunday afternoon, Bubba Wallace will head to Dover International Speedway for the second race of the doubleheader weekend. This two-day schedule will prominently feature a unique paint scheme as part of his new sponsorship deal with Columbia Sportswear. When Wallace gets behind the wheel of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, he will prepare to drive the fastest fish in NASCAR.

Columbia unveiled the design on Tuesday morning, showing off a fishy scheme. The No. 43 will be yellow and green and will feature scales. The design will also advertise Columbia's Performance Fishing Gear. According to the sportswear company, the designers based the scheme on the Coryphaena hippurus, also known as the Dorado in Spanish or mahi-mahi in Hawaii.

"Okay, that looks like the little hook in my grandpa's tackle box that he taught me how to fish with on the farm in ND. It was my fave hook. Now I'm crying, dang it. I loved going fishing in the Summers with him," one Twitter user commented after seeing the design. Several others weighed in and proclaimed that they love this fishy design. Many even asked for NASCAR to release a miniature diecast version that they could keep in their homes.

This is the second consecutive weekend in which Wallace will showcase a new sponsor. He previously drove the No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro during the Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway's Road Course. Wallace performed well during Sunday's race, running in the top-10 throughout the day. However, a late incident pushed him to the rear of the field.

Wallace was en route to a career-best fifth top-10 on Sunday, running among the top drivers on the final lap. However, an on-track incident occurred when Joey Logano's No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang hit Alex Bowman's No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro from behind. This collision pushed Bowman into the rear of Wallace, spinning him out of control. The No. 43 moved to the side of the track while other drives moved ahead, ultimately dropping him to 25th. Logano finished ninth overall.

The finish was not ideal on Sunday, but Wallace later expressed excitement about his overall performance. Now he will try to use that momentum and secure at least another top-10 during the doubleheader weekend at Dover. He will do so while driving the fastest fish in NASCAR.