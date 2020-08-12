Bubba Wallace Scores Sponsorship With Outdoor Company Columbia Sportswear

✖

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace turned heads in recent days when he teased a "big deal" for the future. Now, he has unveiled the news and revealed a new partner for the future. Wallace just landed a sponsorship with the outdoor company Columbia Sportswear.

The Portland, Oregon-based company and Wallace announced the deal on Wednesday and confirmed that the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new design for an upcoming race at Dover. He will serve as a brand ambassador and help promote the Performance Fishing Gear collection. "There has always been a strong correlation between NASCAR and Columbia, especially with PFG," Columbia brand president Joe Boyle said in a statement. "We are excited by the opportunity to work with Bubba and Richard Petty Motorsports to engage our shared fans."

Columbia is proud to announce a multiyear sponsorship with @NASCAR driver @BubbaWallace. Bubba is a #testedtough competitor and a courageous leader who has inspired us with his unifying message of “Compassion. Love. Understanding.” Learn more… https://t.co/KJroLHMJyu pic.twitter.com/hfJh6Wb2AZ — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) August 12, 2020

"Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track. I love spending time outdoors — boating, golfing, hiking, photography — just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule," Wallace said in a press release. "I'm beyond excited to be a part of the Columbia family and can't wait to work with them on some unique content and fly their colors next weekend at Dover (International Speedway)." The No. 43 Columbia Chevrolet Camaro will debut on Aug. 23 following Sunday's race at the Daytona Road Course.

The 26-year-old Wallace is someone that spends a considerable amount of time outside. He hikes, golfs, fishes and mountain bikes. He also has an Instagram account dedicated to his outdoor photography. Now he will continue to pursue these activities, as well as wins on the race track, while repping his new sponsor.

Wallace has not secured a victory during the 2020 Cup Series season, but he has achieved a career-best number of top-10 finishes. He finished sixth during the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas after starting 27th, 10th at Bristol after starting 36th, ninth at Indianapolis and ninth during the first race in Michigan. He nearly reached the top 10 during the Martinsville race while driving the Black Lives Matter car but ultimately ended his day in 11th.

While Wallace's future with RPM is unknown based on an expiring contract, he will have partners for the future. He recently secured an endorsement deal with Beats By Dre and has added Columbia Sportswear to that list. Now he can plan for his future decisions while wearing some new gear.