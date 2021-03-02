Bubba Wallace Reveals New Columbia Sportswear Paint Scheme Ahead of Las Vegas Race

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are heading to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400, and the 23XI Racing team is celebrating the trip with a special paint scheme. When Bubba Wallace heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he will do so while highlighting his partnership with Columbia Sportswear. Days prior to the race, he and Columbia have unveiled the unique look.

A video posted on Twitter Tuesday showed the No. 23 Toyota Camry with its first scheme incorporating different colors. The stock car is primarily blue instead of red, white, and black. Though there are black panels on the roof, doors, and trunk area. The design also features some hidden aspects, including some subtle camouflage.

Viva Las Vegas. Viva @BubbaWallace's newest ride for the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday at the @LVMotorSpeedway. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/EOtHIV79UD — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) March 2, 2021

Wallace showed up to the first three races with the DoorDash paint scheme on his Toyota Camry. The food delivery service is his primary sponsor and will provide the majority of the schemes during his first season with 23XI Racing. However, Wallace also has multiple other partners that will mix up the designs. Columbia is one example, but he also will highlight Dr. Pepper, Root Insurance, and McDonald's during the season.

The Oregon-based company and Wallace originally revealed their partnership midway through the 2020 Cup Series season. They unveiled a special fish paint scheme for the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. When Wallace announced that he was leaving RPM and joining Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin for a new team, Columbia came along for the ride as one of his primary sponsors for 2021.

"Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track. I love spending time outdoors — boating, golfing, hiking, photography — just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule," Wallace said in an August press release. He showed off this perfect fit during the doubleheader weekend at Dover, and he will do so once again with the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fox will provide coverage for all 267 laps with Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. Regan Smith and Jamie Little will serve as pit reporters and provide important updates during the afternoon of racing. Wallace will set out looking to secure his first top-10 finish with a new team, and he will do so with a unique paint scheme on his Toyota Camry.