'Mighty Ducks' Sequels Coming to Disney+ in September

Disney+, the popular streaming service featuring near-endless options for viewers, is adding some beloved films for hockey fans. Both D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks are about to become available. They will join a massive slate of products heading to the streaming service in September.

According to The Wrap, the hockey-centric sequels will be available starting on Friday, Sept. 4. They are part of a stacked list that also includes Never Been Kissed, The Wolverine and the live adaptation of Mulan — although the final film is only available for a hefty price tag. All three films in the Mighty Ducks franchise previously became available on a different streaming service back in May with the launch of HBO Max. The three films will remain until the licensing rights expire.

Having the two Mighty Ducks sequels available on Disney+ will set the stage for the upcoming reboot series. Emilio Estevez is reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay and will once again put on his iconic jacket. The series has no confirmed release date, but the expectation is later in 2020.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Emilio Estevez said in a statement. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket, and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

The upcoming series also includes Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) in a prominent role. She portrays Alex, the mother of a 12-year-old hockey player that has been "unceremoniously cut" from the youth hockey powerhouse Mighty Ducks. In response to this decision, she and son Evan (Brady Noon) set out to create their own band of misfits to "challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Steve Brill, the writer of The Mighty Ducks and its two sequels, returns and will serve as co-creator and executive producer of the Disney+ series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa ('Til Death) are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Graham will serve as a co-executive producer.

While fans wait for the upcoming reboot series, they can once again revisit the original trilogy. D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks will both become available in September and will provide an opportunity to revisit hockey history.