'Mulan' Remake Coming to Disney+, But It Costs Extra

After having its release date pushed back multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mulan is finally set to be released. However, for many individuals, you won't be seeing the film in theaters. According to The Verge, Mulan is coming to Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, in September. Although, you will have to pay slightly more to view the remake.

Mulan is set to be released on Disney Plus on Sept. 4. For those who already pay for the streaming service, you will need to pay extra in order to view the Disney remake. On top of what you already pay for Disney Plus, you will have to pay $29.99 to view Mulan. Disney will also release the film in theaters on the same date in countries where Disney Plus is not available.

Mulan was originally set to be released in theaters back in March. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to delay the film's release to July. It was then delayed again to August, with Walt Disney Studios' two co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman releasing a statement in which they expressed that they were excited for audiences to eventually see the live-action remake of Mulan. Their statement read, "While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together."

In late July, Disney once again changed their release plan for Mulan. At the time, they announced that they would be pulling Mulan's release from their schedule. They also shared that they were delaying the movie's release indefinitely. A Disney spokesperson released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in which they expressed that they would be taking the time to figure out how to release the movie safely for audiences to enjoy. Their statement read, "Over the last few months, it's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world." Of course, now Disney fans will indeed be able to watch Mulan this September from the comfort of their own homes thanks to Disney Plus.