All 3 'Mighty Ducks' Movies Are Streaming on HBO Max

✖

The streaming service HBO Max was released this week and sports fans got a big surprise. HBO Max includes all three Mighty Ducks films, which means fans can watch The Mighty Ducks, D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks whenever they want. All three films star Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, the lawyer who coaches a youth hockey team that battles through several challenges.

The films are so popular, Disney+ is relaunching the franchise as a TV series with Estevez repairing his role as Bombay. "Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said in a statement. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket, and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

This leads to an appealing thought as The Mighty Ducks franchise is owned and distributed by Disney. However, all three Mighty Ducks films are on HBO Max, currently owned by WarnerMedia. So, why is The Mighty Ducks series on HBO Max and not Disney+? While it would make sense to have Mighty Ducks on Disney+, there's a good reason it's on HBO Max as of right now.

"Since the new service includes everything that's already on HBO, and HBO has been licensing third-party movies for decades, there's a simple reason for why HBO Max includes Disney movies that Disney+ doesn't. In the end, though, it all boils down to licensing rights," Screen Rant wrote. The piece also says licensing rights for TV shows and films can appear on networks and streaming services from different studios. This means all three Mighty Ducks films will be HBO Max until the licensing rights are up.

Along with The Mighty Ducks franchise, fans can watch all their favorite HBO shows on HBO Max, such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Viewers can also watch older films from the Turner Classic Movies Library and there are original shows such as Looney Toons Cartoons and the series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick.