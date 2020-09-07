Matt Hardy Released From Hospital After Botched Fall at AEW All Out

✖

Matt Hardy seems to be doing okay after hitting his head on a concrete floor during All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view event All Out on Saturday night. AEW president Ton Khan went to Twitter to announce Hardy is out of the hospital after passing a concussion test. He was sent to the hospital right after his match with Sammy Guevara.

"An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he's passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now," Kahn wrote on Twitter. "Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!"

Fans were concerned about Hardy's health when he and Guevara crashed onto a table at All Out. Hardy's head hit the concrete as soon as he landed and Hardy seemed to be knocked out. He was able to get back up but was staggering and it seemed the referee called the match. Hardy said he was fine which led to the match continuing with Hardy ending up with the win.

Hardy's wife, Reby, made it very clear that she was not happy the match was not called as soon Hardy hit his head. "Let me be absolutely f—ing clear. There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that g—d— building, she tweeted on Saturday. Reby was at the hospital with Hardy and said he suffered a concussion. However, Khan told reporters Hardy "cleared the concussion protocol" before the match continued.

"When the doctor checked him, he passed him and cleared him on the concussion protocol," Khan said. "He checked with Matt and then Matt came back after and passed the concussion protocol and he's doing OK. I spoke with him after the match and talked to him again just now. He went as a precaution to the hospital to get some tests and check out that he's OK."

Hardy, 45, joined AEW earlier this year after his contract with WWE expired in March. During his time with WWE, Hardy won the WWF/World Tag Team Champions six times with his brother Jeff. He has also won the Cruiserweight Championpionship, ECW Championship, United States Championship, European Championship and Hardcore Championship. Hardy also won the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship a combined four times.