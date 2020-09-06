Matt Hardy's Wife Reby Upset After Botched Table Spot at All Out: 'Shame on Everyone'

✖

AEW performer Matt Hardy ended up in the hospital on Saturday night after a frightening incident during the All Out pay-per-view event and prompted fiery comments on Twitter from his wife. He and Sammy Guevara crashed through some tables after leaping from a scissor lift, and his head bounced off the concrete. The match continued after a brief pause and an examination by the doctor, but Reby Hardy was not happy with the evening's events.

"Let me be absolutely f—ing clear. There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that g—d— building," Reby tweeted on Saturday from her now-protected account. A user responded and said that Hardy made the choice, which prompted another fiery comment. "Reading is fundamental, you absolute a—hat. Matt was the #1 idiot in this scenario. I'll let you figure out who #2 was. Also, f— you."

Reby later updated Hardy's condition, saying that he needed additional imaging after his CT scan. She confirmed that he is still in the hospital and that it was "1000% concussion." Reby took further aim at AEW by tweeting that anyone with eyes could "could have told you that" in reference to the concussion.

Following the crash during the botched fall, a doctor examined Hardy to see if he had sustained a concussion or any other injuries. AEW President Tony Khan said that the performer had "cleared the concussion protocol" before the match continued. He also told reporters that Hardy "did not pressure" the doctor to let him return to the match.

"When the doctor checked him, he passed him and cleared him on the concussion protocol," Khan said. "He checked with Matt and then Matt came back after and passed the concussion protocol and he's doing OK. I spoke with him after the match and talked to him again just now. He went as a precaution to the hospital to get some tests and check out that he's OK."

Several wrestling fans heard Khan's explanation and expressed the opinion that something was off. Reby appeared to share this sentiment when she responded to a different Twitter user. Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba asked what was going on with the situation considering that there were two different statements made about a potential concussion.

"Gee, I wonder," Reby responded. "Could it be the company trying to justify & protect itself from backlash or the family with no stake in this who now has to deal with the repercussions? I guess we'll never know [rolling eyes emoji]."