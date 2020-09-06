Matt Hardy Hospitalized After Hitting Head on Concrete During AEW All Out

✖

Professional wrestler Matt Hardy is in the hospital after a frightening moment on Saturday night. He and Sammy Guevara jumped off a raised scissor lift through tables, but Hardy missed and hit his head on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital for examination.

Following the stunning incident, AEW paused the match so a doctor could examine Hardy. The wrestler passed a concussion test and continued wrestling. However, he later went to the hospital for further examination. His wife, Reby Hardy, provided further information on Sunday morning and confirmed that he underwent a CT scan and further imaging. She also said that he "1000%" has a concussion.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/e8IqFsHj7k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2020

Following Hardy's incident on Saturday night, there were questions about why he continued to wrestle after hitting his head on the concrete. AEW President Tony Khan said that the doctor cleared the performer and that he appeared to be ok. Additionally, Khan said that no one pressured the doctor to let Hardy continue.

"I just wanted to give everyone an update on Matt Hardy and say, most importantly, Matt is okay and he's going to be okay," Khan said after the match. "What had happened was Matt had taken a fall in the match and I stopped the match, paused the match, and sent the doctor to check on him.

"When the doctor checked him, he passed him and cleared him on the concussion protocol. He checked with Matt and then Matt came back after and passed the concussion protocol and he’s doing okay. I spoke with him after the match and talked to him again just now. He went as a precaution to the hospital to get some tests and check out that he's okay."

According to Wrestling News, having Hardy finish the match was important for the ongoing storylines in AEW. He was supposed to secure the victory on Saturday night and had to finish the match. If he had been unable to do so due to the concussion, Hardy would have had to leave AEW per the match stipulations.

Prior to giving an update about Hardy's condition, Reby took aim at those in charge of the event. In a now-hidden tweet, she wrote: "Let me be absolutely f—ing clear. There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that g—d—n building."