Luke Bryan Gets a Little Help From Tim Tebow While Pranking Wife Caroline

Country star Luke Bryan is a big fan of pranking his friends and family members, which he shows with numerous videos. He recently received help from a Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow, for an impressive slow play. The pair used a charity auction and the iconic trophy to prank Bryan's wife Caroline.

Caroline posted a video on her Instagram that showed off the first day of Pranksmas. The clip started with her winning a charity auction and the opportunity to keep Tebow's Heisman Trophy for six months. One year later, Tebow went to deliver the trophy, but he didn't immediately head to the Bryan household. He stuck a fake, broken version in a wet box and let Caroline think that a priceless piece of history was destroyed.

"Tim Tebow just texted me and said he's in town," Bryan said in the video. "He said the Heisman was shipped here and he wants to come see the d— thing. Have you seen it?" Bryan also said that the tracking number showed that the box arrived a couple of days prior. Someone then entered the kitchen carrying the beat-up box.

"I don't want to be responsible for that," Caroline said. "I’m going to throw up. This is exactly why I did not want it around here." She inspected the fake version, which had broken glass, and began to suspect that something was amiss. "This is not the real Heisman. Y'all are messing with my a—," she said.

Tebow did ultimately walk into the room and reveal that he had the real Heisman Trophy in his hands. Everyone in the room erupted in laughter while Bryan celebrated another successful prank. He later posted a photo that showed him, Caroline and Tebow posing with the trophy.

While Bryan has been the person that successfully pranks other people, he also received a healthy dose during football season. Katy Perry, his co-host on American Idol, had fun at Bryan's expense while previewing a game between Alabama and Georgia. She surprised him several times on the set of the singing competition, yelling "Roll Tide" and throwing a football at him.

Bryan, a diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan, did not appreciate the attacks on his fandom. Every time Perry yelled "Roll Tide" and threw a football at him, he would express outrage. He repeatedly tried to hit his co-host with the football but did not have the best accuracy. At the end of a long day, the official American Idol scoreboard listed Perry as having a 4-0 clean sweep.