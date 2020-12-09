Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Celebrate 14th Anniversary: 'What a Ride It Has Been'

✖

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, celebrated 14 years of marriage on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and they both marked the milestone with a post on social media. Bryan went with a single photo from their wedding, which took place in Turks & Caicos in December 2006.

"Happy 14th anniversary my love," he wrote. "What a ride it has been. I love you so much. We be looking young in this one. I love you [Caroline]." She commented, "We look like babies...love you!" His mother, LeClaire added: "What a great family. Love them muchies."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

Caroline shared a slideshow of photos on her own Instagram page, including a number of snaps of herself and her husband cutting up together.

"Marriage....being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life," her caption read. "Luke, you are one brave man! Happy 14th-anniversary love bug! [Luke Bryan]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3)

Bryan has been at home with Caroline and their two sons, 12-year-old Bo and 10-year-old Tate, this year due to the pandemic, quarantining at their beach home for several months before returning to Nashville.

"There was a time there I was literally getting into bed at 8:15 every night, watching a couple of shows together, and I'd never had that really ever in our marriage," the American Idol judge recently told ABC News of his time off the road this year. "So it was trying at times, but it was fun. I'm pretty sure I was disrupting her flow around the house. So she's probably excited for me to get back on the road a little bit."

Along with watching shows together, Bryan and Caroline found time to pull some truly excellent pranks on each other this year, incidents with a car horn and a kitchen cabinet. They also took a fishing trip with their family that Bryan described as "bucket list stuff," and the singer shared that being able to spend so much time with his wife and kids has been a "pretty special" thing during a turbulent year.

"I think these times have made everybody truly reflect on what's truly important, so I think we'll all come out of this understanding," he said, recalling a recent conversation with a friend, which helped him "spiritually and emotionally." The singer added: "It's certainly been a lot to learn but I think we'll come out the other end of it."