Luke Bryan Looking to Put a 'Curse on the Florida Gators' Using Tim Tebow's Heisman

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set to take the field on Saturday, and Luke Bryan is ready to cheer on UGA. The country music star, who is a big Bulldogs fan, took to social media to reveal his wife won the Heisman Trophy of former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow. Bryan showed off the trophy and said he's looking to use it against the Gators on Saturday.

"Tim somehow delivered it last week, the week before the Georgia/Florida game," Bryan explained in the video. "I feel it was an effort to bring bad mojo into my household, so ladies and gentlemen just to let you know there’s Tim’s Heisman just to prove you guys he made good on his promise… but I’ve got this all week to put a curse on the Florida Gators."

Bryan explained that his wife Carolina got the trophy after Tebow put it up for auction last year at the couple's Red Bird Games, which benefits the Brett Boyer Foundation. Caroline placed a bid on the trophy and won the right to have it for six months. As Bryan mentioned, Tebow delivered the trophy to the couple one week before the Georgia-Florida game.

Bryan has a longtime Georgia Bulldogs fan as he grew up in Leesburg, Georgia. He attended college at Georgia Southern University before moving to Nashville to start a music career. Bryan, 44, has to be happy with the way UGA's season is going as they have a 4-1 record and ranked No. 5 in the country. Saturday's game is big as it will likely determine who will play in the SEC Championship game next month.

"They are high-powered, got a lot of really good skill players, an experienced quarterback," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said when talking about Florida to reporters per 247Sports." They throw and catch the ball really well. They have a really good unit and a good team. I thought the defense played really well against Missouri. Todd [Grantham] has them playing really hard. It was the first time they had lot of their core guys back up-front, and they’ve got some big guys up-front. They’ve got a really good team, really good special teams, so — as always — it should be a great game." Georgia versus Florida will air on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.