Logan Paul Makes Big Career Move With WWE

Logan Paul just made a big move with WWE. On Thursday, the YouTuber and boxer announced he signed a contract with the professional wrestling company. According to ESPN, Paul's contract is a multi-event deal that "will push into 2023." This means the 27-year-old will compete in multiple WWE premium live events (also known as pay-per-view events) and make appearances on TV such as WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

Paul competed in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38 in April. He teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul and The Miz won the match, but The Miz turned on Paul, which sets the stage for the match between the two at SummerSlam at the end of July. Right before Paul signed his contract, he went on social media to post photos of him training, which led many to believe he was returning to WWE in some capacity.

In April, Paul appeared on MMA Fighting and shared his thoughts about a career in professional wrestling. "I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not," Logan said, per WrestlingNews.co. "To be honest with you, I didn't realize how much wrestling and WrestleMania would affect my life. I love it. My whole family loves it. We all had so much fun. So now I'm sitting here pondering like, literally, what to do with the course of my life? Like, I fully had like a boxing three-year plan, and now it's like, okay, do I do boxing or wrestling? It's so much more fun. People seem to care."

Paul's first appearance in WWE came in 2021 when he was Sammy Zayn's special guest on WWE SmackDown. He also appeared at WrestleMania 37 that year and was stunned by Kevin Owens. Shortly after WrestleMania 37, Paul took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. He landed 13% of his punches while Mayweather landed 40%.

"It's, in my opinion, far less dangerous. You know, I'm getting like, constantly just rattled in the head. I don't know man. Jake's doing the boxing thing. You know, I'm good at this wrestling thing. Like, I feel like it comes really naturally to me. Imagine if I practiced properly. I showed a fraction of what I could do. If I actually got to Orlando at the Performance Center and just like train, train, train, man, I can't imagine the type of stuff I'll be able to pull off."