‘Space Jam 2’ Jerseys Revealed by Nike, Fans Rejoice on Twitter

Space Jam 2 is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021, and fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel that features LeBron James. The excitement became palpable on Wednesday afternoon when the official movie jerseys were revealed. The new looks feature a large Tune Squad logo and are a classic white to represent the away status for James and his teammates.

Space Jam 2 x Nike 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 22, 2020

The Monstar’s jerseys, on the other hand, will be fairly different than those worn in the original film. The blue and orange color scheme still exists, but the numbers will be small and circular. The originals had large, rectangular zeros that covered the majority of the tops. Additionally, the new versions will feature a galaxy design in the middle of the numbers.

“Nike is beyond smart for picking up the Space Jam 2 jerseys,” one user wrote on Twitter Wednesday. They knew how big this film will likely be due to the inclusion of James and other NBA stars.

It was also revealed on Wednesday that there would be an official Space Jam x Nike collection dropping in 2021. This includes the jerseys that will be worn in the film, as well as custom Lebron 17 “Monstars” that feature Space Jam logos and head-turning color scheme.

Some fans of the NBA star didn’t exactly love the mix of purple, orange, and blue, but they did appreciate the movie logo on the insole. The fans also appreciated the zeros on the top of the shoes that matched with the numbers on the Monstar jerseys.

James may be more of a divisive figure at times, especially among those that root against his teams, but the fans were unanimous in their support of these Space Jam 2 jerseys. Several referred to the outfits as “fire” and mentioned that they wanted to purchase them as soon as they drop.

Space Jam 2 will feature several NBA stars, including Anthony Davis, who is teammates with James in Los Angeles. Other stars will be Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and Russell Westbrook. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike will also appear in the film, per The Athletic.

The original Space Jam hit theaters in 1996 and grossed $230 million. Success is not guaranteed for the sequel, but the fans have expressed their love for the jerseys.

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images