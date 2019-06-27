‘Space Jam 2’: LeBron James to Be Joined by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and More

LeBron James’ long-awaited Space Jam sequel will star many of today’s biggest NBA stars, including his new Los Angeles Lakers team mate, Anthony Davis. Other stars include the likes of Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook who are also reportedly slated to appear in the film.

The casting of several NBA stars was first reported by LakeShowWorld.com earlier this month. The Athletic‘s Shams Charania also confirmed WNBA star stars, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike will be in the movie, along with several other yet-to-be reported players.

James has been trying to get Space Jam 2 off the ground for years, but things are only finally working out. On June 24, James tweeted that filming was finally beginning.

“Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me!! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS,” James tweeted.

TMZ Sports also published video from the set, showing Thompson on crutches, hugging James. Draymond Green was also spotted on the set.

Space Jam 2 is being produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, with Random Acts of Flyness creator Terence Nance directing. In March, Variety confirmed Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery) will star as James’ on-screen wife.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2018. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

The original Space Jam hit theaters in 1996 and grossed $230 million. In the film, Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to save the world from the Monstars. Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barley were among the other NBA legends who appeared in the film.

Space Jam 2 will be the first live-action Looney Tunes/live-action hybrid movie since 2003’s box office flop Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

While fans of the original film are excited about the sequel, Barkley is taking his famously contrarian point of view with the movie.

“Space Jam 1 was amazing. We don’t need 2,” Barkley told Entertainment Tonight last week. “Space Jam 1 was a classic… I don’t like when people try to imitate something that was already good.”

Space Jam 2 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021, whether Barkley approves or not.

Photo credit: Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images