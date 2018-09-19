‘Space Jam 2’ First Photo Released

The first official photo from Space Jam 2 has been released, and it reveals some new information about the long-awaited film.

According to Lights, Camera, Pod — who shared the picture on Twitter — LeBron James is still on board, and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler will produce the film directed by Terence Nance.

In the photo, a basketball locker room space can be seen bearing the men’s names alongside that of Bugs Bunny.

First OFFICIAL thing we’ve seen about ‘Space Jam 2’ is out: Terence Nance to direct, Ryan Coogler to produce and, obviously, stars LeBron James in the lead role. pic.twitter.com/Yl0P6mUl9R — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 19, 2018

Nance is most well-known for creating the HBO series Random Acts of Flyness, which debuted on the cable network in August 2018. The film was previously slated to be directed by Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6, Star Trek Beyond), but he recently exited the project.

Coogler has become most well-known for the aforementioned Black Panther film, but he also directed highly acclaimed Creed, a continuation of the Rocky franchise. He did not direct the upcoming sequel but he did serve as executive producer.

Regarding Coogler’s involvement, James was quoted as telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “loved his vision” for Black Panther. “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing,” James added.

The sequel has long been both rumored and in the works, with some wondering if it would ever actually happen at all. James seems to understand fans’ frustrations but desperately wanted to get the right creative team together before moving forward so as not to deliver something he wasn’t wholly proud of.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” the newly-minted L.A. Laker confessed. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

Space Jam 2 will be James’ first ever starring role, following a brilliant supporting role in the film Trainwreck, which starred comedian’s Amy Schumer and Bill Hader.

It is scheduled to film next year during the 2019 NBA off season and will likely be slated for a 2020 or beyond release date, but there is currently no official word on when fans can expect it to land in theaters.